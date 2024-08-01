We’ve been keeping an eye on the XM’s popularity ever since the polarizing SUV started appearing in sales charts. The latest results are in, and the numbers might come as somewhat of a surprise. Through the first six months of 2024, demand actually increased by 53.3%. However, that sounds better than it really is since only 3,807 units were delivered.

Nevertheless, that’s still better than the January-June 2023 period when BMW only moved 2,484 vehicles. Granted, the XM wasn’t available worldwide until later in the year, so this comparison isn’t entirely fair. As expected, the electrified SUV codenamed “G09” is the slowest-selling product from Munich this year. Yes, even the Z4 fared better as the sporty roadster generated a volume of 5,489 units, a 14.8% drop compared to the first six months of last year.

Even the most optimistic BMW enthusiasts can’t realistically expect the XM to be a strong seller. It’s the company’s most expensive product in the lineup, approaching the $200,000 mark in the United States for the XM Label. In some parts of the world, the plug-in hybrid mastodont is sold with a six-cylinder engine instead. However, the XM 50e isn’t exactly cheap either since it costs €132,400 at home in Germany. The X5 M60i and X5 M make more sense for a variety of reasons, including substantially lower asking prices.

It’s all about fat profit margins with the XM, although the recent massive discounts eat into the vehicle’s profitability. Does the M monster have a place long-term in BMW’s lineup? There are some rumors about the execs killing a second generation but our sources have told us a final decision has not been taken yet. The “G09” is expected to remain in production until November 2027. From what we’ve been told, the future doesn’t look good for the XM. However, nothing is official, so take this with the proverbial pinch of salt.

When BMW launched its first electrified M car last year, it projected that the United States would account for 26% of total demand. China should be right behind with 23%. Middle East is estimated to represent 8% of volume, followed by Germany and South Korea with 7% each.

Source: BMW