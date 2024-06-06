With a polarizing design and a hefty asking price, the XM was never going to fly off the shelves. We can only imagine BMW saw this coming, so hearing news about discounts isn’t all too surprising. Cars Direct reports there are deals to be had if you want to own the M division’s first plug-in hybrid. The 2024 XM is up to $17,500 off, according to a bulletin sent to dealers earlier this week.

This is a discount available for those who want to lease. If you prefer to buy it, be it by paying cash or by financing it, BMW slashes $15,000. The XM can be financed for up to 60 months at 3.99% APR. While the lease credit represents a discount of nearly 11%, the purchase deal reduces the asking price by more than 9%.

Even with these price cuts, it’s unlikely the XM will become a huge commercial success. It starts at $159,000 for the base model, rising to $185,000 for the XM Label. In other markets, BMW also sells an XM 50e that eschews the V8 engine in favor of an inline-six. However, the entry-level variant has been ruled out for the United States.

There hasn’t been much gossip let alone news about what the future holds for the XM. The “G09” is expected to remain in production until the end of 2027. It’s unclear whether a Life Cycle Impulse is planned, not that it would move the needle anyway. We think the XM’s biggest rival comes from within since the X5 M Competition isn’t any slower and yet it’s much cheaper. It starts at $124,800 and it looks normal since last year’s LCI didn’t drastically change the styling.

In the first quarter of 2024, XM sales actually went up by 32.3% compared to Q1 2023 in the US. However, there’s more to the story than that. Initial deliveries didn’t commence until later in 2023 as the XM wasn’t available since January 1. Even if the growth seems important when you look at the percentages, just 541 units were sold between January and March 2024.

Source: Cars Direct