The concept of a Hyundai crossover beating a BMW M car in a drag race would’ve seemed preposterous a decade ago, but times have changed. The Ioniq 5 N is not your run-of-the-mill grocery getter since it packs a serious punch in a practical body. Edmunds orchestrated a battle between the hot EV and an M4 Competition Coupe.

Not that we’re trying to find any excuses for the G82, but the car chosen for this battle was a rear-wheel-drive version. An xDrive model would’ve been quicker, especially a 2025MY car now that it has an extra 20 horsepower. Bavaria’s gas-fueled coupe still packs a mighty 503-hp punch from its twin-turbo inline-six engine but it’s no match in a straight line against the performance-oriented EV.

With 601 hp and a virtually instant 545 lb-ft (739 Nm) of torque, the Ioniq 5 N is an absolute rocket. The BMW M4 didn’t stand a chance in the U-Drag races. It didn’t take the speedy EV too long to put the combustion-engine car in its rearview mirror and keep it there for the remainder of the races. Perhaps the new M4 CS would’ve had a better chance of keeping up the pace but we reckon the Competition Sport would’ve lost the duel as well.

Despite weighing 1,085 pounds (492 kilograms) more than the M4 Competition Coupe, the Ioniq 5 N was significantly quicker off the line. It goes to show the evident superiority of an electric motor’s lightning-quick response that an ICE can only dream of. However, enthusiasts know there’s more to a performance car than going fast in a straight line.

BMW doesn’t have a full-fat M electric model yet but it might be coming sooner than expected. That mysterious coupe prototype with Neue Klasse design cues could be a hint. If not, an M3-like electric sedan has been officially confirmed and should arrive around 2027 or 2028.

Source: Edmunds Cars / YouTube