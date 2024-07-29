We’ve seen our fair share of G87 tuning projects but if none of them tickle your fancy, Autoid might have a solution. The British tuner has a new program tailored to the second generation of the M2. It’s called “TR87” and only 10 cars will ever be converted. These sports coupes will wear a TRE carbon fiber body kit that took more than 18 months to develop.

To muscle up the baby M car, the tuners took inspiration from the old M2 CS sold during the F87 era. At the front, there’s a new three-piece splitter and carbon fiber kidney grille. The bumper’s front center trim piece is new, as are its ducts. At the rear, it’s impossible to miss the large wing and the meaner diffuser flanked by custom winglets.

The profile has also received a heavy dose of steroids with enlarged side skirts. A height-adjustable suspension kit is available to lower the ride height and sharpen handling. You can also opt for a Miltek exhaust system that sounds angrier and shaves off weight over the standard setup.

A handling package gets you 285/35 R19 front and 295/30 R20 rear Yokohama AD09 tires along with other goodies. These include adjustable springs, new control arm bushes, and different camber plates. Bundled with the same kit is a remapped transmission software for quicker gear changes. The tuner also works on the steering, traction control, differential, and suspension.

It wouldn’t be a complete package without a power upgrade. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six is bumped to 570 hp and 665 Nm (490 lb-ft). Thanks to the upgraded S58 engine, the modded M2 takes just 3.2 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h).

The whole shebang sets you back £17,449 by paying £12,999 for the TR87 Package and another £4,450 for the handling package. This heavily modified G87 made its debut earlier this month at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. You can see the car come alive in the video below, which also includes a breakdown of prices.

For an upgraded M2 straight from BMW, you’ll have to wait for the new CS to come out in 2025.

Source: AUTOID