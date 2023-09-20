Alpha-N Performance previewed its aftermarket kit tailored to the 2023 BMW M2 in early June when it published official renderings and now the design exercise has become a reality. This first completed build is already roaming the streets of Germany while flaunting a plethora of carbon fiber body add-ons. Chief of which is the rear wing reminiscent of the rare M3 GT E36 special edition from the mid-1990s from which the custom sports coupe has borrowed the famous suffix. Look closer and you’ll spot the aero piece also contains a pair of gurney flaps made from plastic.

Another striking update is noticeable at the front where the fenders have gained carbon fiber vents as well as prominent blades made from the same lightweight material. Extra cooling is also provided by the new carbon hood with three horizontal slats for the twin-turbo S58 to breathe better. There’s more to the aero pack than the big wing at the back as Alpha-N Performance has also fitted a three-piece adjustable front spoiler.

Rounding off the changes are the custom grille, diffuser, and underfloor – all of which are made from carbon fiber – and the one-piece Edelweiss wheels measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. The new shoes have a champaign-like color to contrast the body and come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires 285/30 R20 front and 305/25 R21 rear rubber. At an additional cost, the German tuner can also fit the G87 with a Road & Track suspension developed by Öhlins.

In its home market, Alpha-N Performance is charging about €22,900 for the body parts, which can be bad either as a full package as seen here, or by picking individual items. Mind you, this doesn’t include the wheels and the modifications inside where the tuner has installed an extra display in one of the air vents. Not only does it show relevant information, but it also offers the option to keep track of parameters by saving the logs.

Source: Alpha-N Performance