Introduced last year, the Phantom Series II has served as the basis for a one-of-a-kind build inspired by the gorgeous Italian Riviera. The ultra-luxe sedan has been painted by Rolls-Royce in Ligurian Blue with a deep and rich shade complemented by a double coachline in Navy Blue and Jasmine applied by hand. The exterior has also been further beautified with a delicate grapes motif since the owner wanted to celebrate the local viticultural heritage.

As to why it’s called “Cinque Terre,” that’s Italian for “Five Lands” and represents a string of five old fishing villages located in the Liguria region: Monterosso, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola, and Riomaggiore. These are depicted on the hand-painted dashboard (known as “The Gallery” in Rolls-Royce vocabulary) with special artwork of the colorful buildings found in that area. Illustrating all five cliffside villages was done by creating a digital sketch before airbrushing the design by hand using water-based acrylic paint and applying multiple coats of clear lacquer.

Finished in Grace White and Navy Blue leather with Jasmine accents, the exquisite cabin has no fewer than 9,215 stitches in each of the rear doors. They’re adorned with grape-branch embroidery and are joined by a supplementary grape motif taking the shape of a stainless steel and gold plating inlay on the picnic tables.

Then there’s the so-called Starlight Headliner, boasting 14,338 individual embroidered stitches illustrating a map of Italy. Rolls-Royce manually applied five glowing stars at the edge of the coastline to highlight the Cinque Terre villages. The high-end automaker part of the BMW Group says deciding on the design of the ceiling was a time-consuming process that took more than a month to get it right.

Since it was commissioned through the Bespoke program, the Phantom Inspired by Cinque Terre will remain a one-off affair, with no plans to replicate its intricate design.

