Last year, we were the first to announce that BMW was developing an enhanced version of its widely admired M3 Touring. Today, we can confirm that the BMW M3 CS Touring is indeed on its way! The first prototypes of the G81 M3 CS Touring have been spotted at the Nurburgring, sporting a bit of camouflage.

CS-Like Updates: New Headlights, Carbon Fiber Bits, New Wheels

As is typical with recent CS models, the design updates are subtle. The front end incorporates the updated headlights from the G80 M3 Sedan and the characteristic CS kidney grille found on the M4 CSL. Notably, there are abundant carbon fiber components, such as the front lip and air intakes. The rear end appears to remain the same, and it’s likely that the taillights will be identical to those on the sedan.

Consistent with other CS models, the BMW M3 CS Touring (G81) will feature a distinctive launch color, carbon bucket seats, and exclusive wheels. However, significant weight reductions are not anticipated. For context, the M3 CS sedan reduces weight by 75 pounds compared to the standard M3 Competition xDrive, so a similar approach is expected for the M3 Touring CS. This model will also be based on the Competition wagon and will distribute power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

More Power – 543 hp

Power specifications for the BMW M3 CS Touring will mirror those of the he G80 M3 CS and the upcoming G82 M4 CS: a potent 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque from the S58 engine, delivered to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Despite its unavailability in the United States, the standard BMW M3 Touring is selling exceptionally well, presenting potential production capacity challenges. Therefore, like other CS models, the M3 CS Touring will be a limited edition, rumored to be fewer than 2,000 units worldwide. Regrettably, the CS wagon will still not reach the U.S. market, a missed opportunity for enthusiasts to own what could be the ultimate M car. [Pictures credit: Baldauf]