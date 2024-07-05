Whenever a new model debuts, BMW wastes no time in launching compatible M Performance Parts. The fourth-generation 1 Series is no exception since there are already a bunch of upgrades available for the F70. Seen here is the range-topping M135 with matte Individual paint and more than a few MPP goodies.

The revamped 1 Series was officially unveiled exactly a month ago and BMW is showing it off with 19-inch bi-color wheels from the M Performance catalog. The M135 featured here also has a carbon fiber finish for the rear diffuser and the quad exhaust finishers. You won’t find that relatively large roof spoiler on the regular hot hatchback.

One questionable change is at the front where we’d honestly do without those glossy black add-on pieces. Perhaps the intent is to mimic canards but we’re not fans of those inserts. Extending to the sides of the car, the front spoiler lip is another upgrade from the M Performances Parts catalog. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the carbon shark fin antenna, chunkier side skirts, and branded decals. Oh, there’s also a red tow strap with M branding, of course.

Other than the Alcantara-wrapped central armrest with M Performance branding and the famous three colors, there’s not much going on inside. Do these modifications increase the M135’s appeal? Well, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We do like the wheels and maybe the enlarged spoiler but we’d probably skip the other changes.

The not-for-America 1 Series will have its market launch in October. BMW projects Germany will be its largest single market while Japan is expected to be a top 5 region. Don’t expect a full-fat M model since the company is against doing four-cylinder M cars anymore. It has also said on several occasions that there won’t be a true M model on a front-wheel-drive platform.

Source: Sebastian Haberkorn / Instagram