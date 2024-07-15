While the initial G90 2025 BMW M5 debut gave us a little insight into pricing and options, we now have a more comprehensive look at US pricing. G90 M5 pricing starts at $120,675 after delivery fees, but fret not. The super sedan still has lots of room for its price tag to swell. Pricey options like $8,500 ceramic brakes, a $3,100 Carbon Package, and nearly $2,000 Frozen paint offer lots of room for customization – and spending.

Breaking Down G90 M5 Pricing

The G90 M5 only has a handful of packages available. The Executive Package offers tremendous value at $1,850. You’ll get ventilated seats, rear heated seats, an interior camera, Surround View, sunshades, and even a glowing grille. The Driving Assistance Professional Package adds the ADAS for $1,700. There are a handful of a la carte options and packages, but overall, nothing unexpected if you’re familiar with BMW packaging.

Annoyingly, the once-standard Carbon Roof is gone, replaced by a panoramic glass one. The $3,100 Carbon Package includes a CFRP roof, spoiler, and mirror caps. The vehicle’s predecessor came standard with one, so it’s a shame that it’s now an optional extra. On the other hand, we can’t help but chuckle at the idea of a “lightweight” carbon roof on a vehicle weighing far in excess of two tons.

Paint options largely mirror what’s available on the rest of the current BMW M lineup and include:

Carbon Black Metallic

Black Sapphire Metallic

Dark Graphite Metallic

Marina Bay Blue Metallic

Storm Bay Metallic

Isle of Man Green Metallic

Brooklyn Grey Metallic

Vegas Red Metallic

Frozen Deep Grey Metallic

Pricey For a Reason

While there are many ways to make the G90 M5 more expensive, you have to give BMW a little credit. $120K is much less expensive than competitors like the Porsche Panamera Turbo, and $10,000 less than the Audi RS7. The V8-powered AMG competitor, the GT63 E Performance, starts at a whopping $34,000 more. With 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, the G90 M5 makes more power than those competitors, too.

G90 M5 pricing also includes a handsome list of standard features. Bowers & Wilkins sound, heated seats, and an Alcantara headliner give the inside a familiar coziness. There’s no charge for any paint color except the Frozen stuff, and all wheel choices come free of charge. Sure, it’s nothing M5 buyers don’t already expect to find in the vehicle, but a lack of de-contenting in most areas is good to see.

Anyway, you can review the leaked G90 M5 pricing at bimmerpost and see how you would assemble your car. We look forward to seeing these options and features visualized on the configurator – then in person – soon.