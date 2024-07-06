The BMW Welt in Munich has welcomed the fourth-generation 1 Series in its M Performance guise. Losing the “i” at the end of its name, the new M135 is being showcased with optional M Performance Parts. Oddly enough, these haven’t been officially announced yet. The extra bits were a no-show when the “F70” premiered about a month ago.

This high-end M135 mirrors the Frozen Pure Grey build we saw yesterday by having the same goodies. However, this hot hatch comes painted in Tanzanite Blue. In case you’re wondering, those are 19-inch M Performance wheels with a two-tone look. The calipers with M branding belong to the optional compound brakes you can also get on the X1 M35i.

Of course, what truly sets this M135 apart are the M Performance goodies. The large roof spoiler at the back is perhaps the most striking upgrade. The compact performance hatchback also boasts enlarged side skirts and a prominent front spoiler lip. Those oddly looking glossy black flicks on the front bumper are also from the MPP catalog.

We’ll admit this M135 is trying too much to be something that it’s not as we miss the days when the 1 Series was rear-wheel drive. With this being a car built to European specifications, it’s also down on horsepower due to stringent emissions regulations. The turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine makes 296 hp but outside of the Old Continent, it’s good for 312 hp.

Pricing is also a concern since the BMW M135 can cost as much as 70,000 euros in Germany. That’s even before taking into account M Performance Parts. Its sedan version, the M235 Gran Coupe, is likely to be just as expensive. The next-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe (“F74”) will break cover before the end of the year. Unlike the five-door model, the four-door sedan is coming to the United States.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram