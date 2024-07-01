Just days after its world debut and a week before its public premiere in Goodwood, the 2024 BMW M135 arrives in the heart of Munich. The iconic BMW Welt, known for showcasing a wide range of new and legendary BMW models, now proudly displays the refreshed 1 Series. Painted in Alpine White, the F70 BMW M135 stands out as the pinnacle of the 1 Series lineup. This M Performance model boasts a distinctive grille design, featuring horizontal slats for the kidneys, setting it apart from the rest of the 1 Series range.

Unique Kidney Grille

For many years, the BMW M135 featured dual exhaust pipes, but it’s only now that it adopts a more aggressive design with four pipes. The red calipers are part of the standard brakes, while BMW offers an optional M Compound set with gray calipers. This set is included in the M Technology Package, featuring 385-mm front discs and 330-mm rear discs. Available starting in the fall, this optional kit also includes lighter, more rigid aluminum anti-roll bars and additional underfloor struts. Additionally, it offers stronger piston rods for the front shock absorbers and several weight-saving measures.

No Leather Upholstery

Inside, there are M sport seats with built-in headrests and an illuminated badge, inherited from the X1 M35i and X2 M35i. There is also an M135-specific steering wheel with a 12 o’clock red marker. Gone is the iDrive controller now and the Operating System 9 can now be operated by touch and voice. The Veganza/Alcantara equipment is part of the M Sport Package and standard equipment in the BMW M135 xDrive.

296 to 312 Horsepower

The new BMW M135 uses the same B48 engine available in two different outputs. Where emissions regulations are stricter, such as in the European Union, the turbocharged 2.0-liter mill is detuned. You’ll have to make do with 296 hp (221 kW) on the Old Continent whereas in other regions, BMW dials the four-cylinder unit to 312 hp. Torque stays the same regardless of the market, at 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). That’s actually a significant 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) less than what the old model had.

We’ll remind you the previous-generation car offered 302 hp (225 kW), so its replacement is both weaker and stronger depending on the region. Another significant change is the switch from an eight-speed, torque-converter automatic to a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox. BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds, which makes it 0.1s slower than before. BMW will have the M135i available together with the regular 1er models from October. In Germany, the 2025 BMW M135 will start at 56,200 euros.

[Photos: @klapped.media / PSI]