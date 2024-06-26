Weight is the enemy of performance but automakers are trying to compensate for the added bulk by putting ludicrous amounts of power. However, the math doesn’t always work out, and the new M5 is a relevant example. With a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.5 seconds, it’s a tenth of a second slower than the previous-generation standard model. It also lags behind the M5 Competition by 0.2s. At the same time, it’s half a second slower than the M5 CS.

The truth is that the monstrous 717 hp and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) can’t offset the extra 1,045 lbs (474 kg) the new M5 carries over its predecessor. That’s not to say the “G90” is slow as this video goes to show it’s still an absolute missile. BMWBLOG was invited to sample the rapid acceleration of the seventh-gen super sedan in Austria at the Salzburgring. Mind you, this was a near-production prototype, hence the full camouflage.

Since we mentioned the hardcore M5 CS, the new sports sedan is quicker than the limited-run special edition in certain conditions. BMW quotes a 50 to 75 mph (80 to 120 km/h) sprint of 2.9 seconds in fifth gear, or 0.3s sooner than the old CS. Switch to fourth gear and the job is done in 2.2 seconds, beating the M5 CS by 0.1 seconds.

Our 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) run wasn’t timed but the car seemed properly quick despite its heft. Naturally, BMW allowed us to use launch control for optimal results. With the new M5, there’s a similar function for in-gear acceleration. Boost Control works between 19 to 93 mph (30 to 150 km/h). To activate it, the driver must pull the left shift paddle for more than one second. Once it’s on, all parameters are set to the sportiest settings.

Of course, this is just the start of the “G90” journey. The sedan will go into production next month and will reportedly be made until early 2031. That would give BMW plenty of time to launch hotter derivatives. It already has the tools for even more power. As a reminder, the XM Label packs 738 hp or 21 hp more than the new M5. Granted, that extra oomph is unlikely to make such a big difference. However, we’re certain the engineers have other aces up their sleeves.

Straight-line acceleration is only a part of what makes a performance car desirable among enthusiasts. An equally important fun factor is handling. Customers will decide with their hard-earned money whether BMW has managed to partially negate the extra weight commanded by the car’s jump in size and the electrified V8 powertrain.