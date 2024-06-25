We knew the new M5 would be heavy from the moment BMW confirmed a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Keeping the V8 alive while adding an electric motor and a battery pack inevitably increases weight. That can be offset by using more lightweight materials in an expensive supercar. However, dipping the super sedan in carbon fiber was not a viable solution. The M5 “G90” had to remain relatively affordable. Well, compared to supercars that is.

The standard 2025 BMW M5 weighs a colossal 5,390 pounds (2,445 kilograms) in the United States. That makes it a whopping 1,045 lbs (474 kg) heavier than its “F90” predecessor. Compared to the M5 CS special edition, it packs an extra 1,276 lbs (579 kg). Logic tells us the M5 Touring G99 arriving later this year will be even heavier since wagons are usually bulkier than sedans. Because cars are weighed differently around the world, the new M5 tips the scales at a slightly lower 5,368 lbs (2,435 kg) in Europe. That’s still a far cry from previous generations, even the E60 with its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V10 engine. It’s not just because the latest model is a plug-in hybrid. The car itself is much bigger, so much so you could even call it an unofficial M7.

If we were to find a silver lining in all of this, it’s that the new M5 is still substantially lighter than the controversial XM. The two share the plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain but the SUV weighs 6,062 lbs (2,750 kg) in the United States. That makes it 672 lbs (305 kg) heavier than the sedan. The XM is BMW’s heaviest car ever, excluding the armored “Protection” models.

On a similarly optimistic note, BMW will shave off some fat from the new M5 with optional goodies. The M carbon-ceramic brakes are about 55 lbs (25 kg) lighter. In addition, the M Carbon Package includes a carbon roof that shaves off a further 66 lbs (30 kg). Adding both options means you’ll reduce the sedan’s weight by 121 lbs (55 kg), lowering the curb weight to 5,247 lbs (2,380 kg) for the US-spec car.

That’s still a lot for a vehicle that prioritizes performance but we have to consider electrification as a necessary evil. Without adding a hybrid component, BMW would’ve had a hard time making a pure V8 model meet increasingly stricter emissions regulations. Who knows, the seventh-generation M5 might’ve had a downsized inline-six, and enthusiasts would’ve likely hated that even more.

Source: BMW