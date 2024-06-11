If you were expecting more variety from the new Cooper 5-Door, prepare to be disappointed. Codenamed F65, the new MINI sticks to the tried-and-tested formula by serving as a more practical alternative to the Cooper 3-Door. That’s hardly a surprise since the Oxford-based marque was never going to make it significantly different than the F66.

At 4036 millimeters (158.9 inches) long, 1744 mm (68.6 in) wide, and 1464 mm (57.6 in) tall, it’s a little bit bigger in every direction than the F55 it replaces. At the same time, it’s 172 mm (6.7 in) longer than the latest Cooper 3-Door. To increase legroom for rear passengers, 72 mm (2.8 in) of that length growth is found in the wheelbase.

Much like the body style with two fewer doors, the family-friendly MINI embraces evolutionary styling. This “Charismatic Simplicity” design language has a less is more approach without any unnecessary details. It does have a clean design but the 3-Door looks even more uncluttered. Customers can pick from a variety of wheel designs in sizes from 16 to 18 inches. The alloys come wrapped in wider tires compared to the previous generation, which should help improve grip. There are 11 body colors to choose from, plus three for the roof. The latter can be black, white, or with a color gradient if you opt for the Multitone roof.

The minimalist theme is even more noticeable inside where the dashboard has been simplified. Say goodbye to the instrument cluster and most of the physical controls. An optional head-up display is available to provide drivers with relevant info in their line of sight. You’ll be accessing nearly all functions from the circular OLED, a high-resolution touchscreen with a 9.4-inch diagonal. There’s still a rocker switch underneath the infotainment.

The physical controls provide quick access to the gear selector, start/stop button, volume, and the parking brake. It’s also the place where you’ll find a shortcut to the Experience Mode. Each mode comes with specific settings for the ambient lighting colors and patterns. In addition, it also changes the graphics of the center display.

By eliminating the chunky transmission lever, MINI freed up more room between the front seats where there’s a storage area and cup holders. In addition, a wireless charging pad ahead of the front console is there to juice up your smartphone.

MINI will sell the 2025 Cooper 5-Door in four trims: Essential, Classic, Favoured, and a JCW Trim. The latter has sporty design accents but without mechanical upgrades, so it’s not a true John Cooper Works model. In terms of practicality, there’s room for three people in the back. Folding the 60:40-split bench increases the cargo volume from 275 liters (9.7 cubic feet) to 925 liters (32.6 cubic feet). One option we’d definitely get in any small car is the panoramic glass roof since it makes the cabin feel more spacious.

Much like other recent MINIs, there’s no real leather available. Instead, the seats can be covered in Vescin, a type of synthetic leather made from recycled materials. Think BMW’s Veganza but for MINIs. The F65 uses environmentally friendly materials throughout its interior, including multi-tone fabric. For the knitted cloth on the dashboard, there’s a two-tone houndstooth pattern.

The engine lineup is straightforward since there aren’t any diesel, plug-in hybrid, or electric powertrains. In addition, the F65 comes exclusively with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission as the manual gearbox is dead for good. Stick with the Cooper C and you get a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline mill (BMW B38) with 156 hp and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft). It’s enough three-cylinder punch for a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 8 seconds and a top speed of 134 mph (225 km/h).

Step up to the Cooper S and MINI will reward you with a larger 2.0-liter unit. It’s the familiar “B48” BMW engine with four cylinders, 204 hp, and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft). The stronger engine cuts the sprint time to 6.8 seconds and increases the maximum speed to 150 mph (242 km/h). A true JCW variant won’t happen but the 3-Door model will get the full-fat JCW treatment later this year.

Unless MINI backs down from its goal to become fully electric by 2030, this is the final Cooper 5-Door generation with combustion engines.

Source: MINI