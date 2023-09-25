MINI has been a symbol of timeless style and fun driving for decades. And now, in a move towards electrification, MINI has unveiled the 2024 MINI Cooper SE at the 2023 IAA Mobility in Munich. This all-new electric model is set to redefine the iconic brand’s legacy, combining its classic design elements with cutting-edge electric technology. Before delving into the exciting features of the 2024 MINI Cooper SE, it’s worth noting that this electric vehicle (EV) is part of a broader strategy by MINI.

Initially, the Cooper SE and its electric sibling, the MINI Cooper E, will be produced in China through a joint venture with Great Wall Motor. However, MINI has ambitious plans to shift production. Starting in early 2024, these EVs will be exported, marking a new era for MINI manufacturing. Additionally, the Oxford plant in the UK, which has been synonymous with MINI production, is gearing up for a significant transformation. From 2026, it will produce two all-electric MINI models: the MINI Cooper 3-door and the compact crossover MINI Aceman. By 2030, the Oxford Plant is set to become the exclusive production hub for all-electric MINI models, underlining the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Exterior: Embracing Minimalism

The 2024 MINI Cooper SE showcases a design philosophy that adheres to the “less is more” approach. It introduces smooth, clean surfaces and updated lighting, creating a sleek and dynamic profile. Notable changes include the removal of side scuttles, replaced by flush door handles that seamlessly integrate into the car’s minimalist design. The fender flares have vanished, resulting in a cleaner and more aerodynamic silhouette, with a drag coefficient lowered to an impressive 0.28.

At the front, the classic circular headlights remain, flanking a redesigned octagonal grille that breathes new life into the iconic face of MINI. These exterior changes not only enhance the car’s aesthetics but also improve its overall aerodynamic efficiency.

Interior: A Modern Minimalist Oasis

Step inside the cabin of the 2024 MINI Cooper SE, and you’ll find a complete redesign that embraces the same minimalist ethos as the exterior. The centerpiece of the interior is undoubtedly the circular OLED screen, measuring 9.4 inches in diameter. This innovative display serves as the hub for an all-new infotainment system, running on the MINI Operating System 9. The result is a high-tech and user-friendly interface that keeps drivers connected and informed.

Electrifying Performance

Under the hood, the 2024 MINI Cooper SE is powered by an electric motor that generates 184 horsepower and an instant torque of 290 Newton meters. This spirited powertrain allows the Cooper SE to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 7.3 seconds, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience. For those seeking even more excitement, there’s the Cooper SE variant, delivering a formidable 218 horsepower and 330 Newton meters of torque, reducing the sprint time to a thrilling 6.7 seconds.

The Cooper E boasts a 40.7-kWh battery, offering a maximum range of 190 miles in the WLTP test cycle. Stepping up to the Cooper SE meant upgrading to a 54.2-kWh battery pack, which extended the range to 250 miles. Charging was a breeze, with the base model supporting up to 75 kW and the SE variant accommodating a robust 95 kW, making it possible to go from 10% to 80% charge in less than half an hour at a fast-charging station.

Unfortunately, there is no word when the new MINI Cooper (J01) will come to the United States. We assume that once the Oxford production will kick off, then more markets will begin to import the new electric hatchback. Until then, the American customers will get to experience the all-electric MINI Countryman (U25).