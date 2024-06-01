BMW gave the 3 Series lineup a mild update earlier this week to align the sedan and wagon to the refreshed 4 Series family. The German configurator has already been modified to include the latest M3 Sedan (G80) and M3 Touring (G81) but also the lesser variants. Seen here is the M340i xDrive Touring in the new-for-2025 Arctic Race Blue Metallic paint. The other car is a lesser 318i Sedan in the eye-catching Fire Red color with the optional M Sport Package Pro.

Aside from getting new colors, the 2025 3 Series has fresh 19-inch wheels with a double-spoke design for the vehicles with the M Sport Package. BMW offers them with either a bi-color finish or a matte black look. Alternatively, there are new Individual 19-inch wheels with a Y-spoke layout for both body styles. The lineup has been slightly simplified because the 320e is gone due to poor sales. Going forward, the only plug-in hybrid is the 330e, with or without xDrive.

The interior has been largely carried over, although there are a few changes. M Performance cars and those with the M Sport Package get a flat-bottomed steering wheel. In addition, the central air vents have a different look and incorporate contour lighting. M Performtex upholstery is standard on the M340i/M340d and with the M Sport Package. When equipped, the 3 Series has black cloth and velour seats with M-colored piping.

The 3 Series remains the best-selling BMW product but only if we take into account both the sedan and wagon. The X3 was the most popular individual model in 2023 when deliveries reached 350,000 units. The Bavarian marque wants to keep the 3er fresh and competitive against the latest Mercedes C-Class. Audi is gearing up to launch a new A4, but the formula will be changed since the traditional sedan is reportedly being discontinued. The A4 will become the A5 Sportback and A5 Avant.

It’s a bit unusual for a BMW to go through a second facelift, albeit this isn’t really a full-fat Life Cycle Impulse. These minor changes tell us the G20 and G21 are sticking around for a while. This seventh generation has already been around for about six years. The sedan will reportedly be discontinued in late 2026, with the wagon to follow in early 2027.

As previously reported, BMW is planning a next-gen 3 Series as the G50 Sedan and G51 Touring due in 2027. If our sources are correct, there might even be a G84 M3 Sedan with a gas engine in 2028.

Source: BMW Deutschland (1), BMW Deutschland (2)