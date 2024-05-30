BMW wastes no time in updating its German configurator whenever a new model debuts. The 2025 M3 is no exception since the performance sedan is already customizable in its domestic market. The same holds true for the more practical wagon body style. Revealed this week, the dynamic duo won’t go into production until July at the Munich plant.

As usual, the sedan’s configurator is substantially more complex since there are three flavors to choose from. Should you want to row your own gears, the base M3 G80 is the one to get. Up next is the automatic-only Competition with rear-wheel drive. The range-topper is the M3 Competition xDrive, now with 20 extra horses for 2025. The all-paw speedy sedan offers 523 hp while its RWD sibling soldiers on with 503 hp. The three-pedal model sticks with 473 hp.

As before, the M3 G81 is exclusively a Competition xDrive affair, and it too gets the power bump. For this mild Life Cycle Impulse, BMW has extended the color palette and has introduced new wheel designs. More notable changes include the matrix LED headlights, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and new central air vents inside.

There’s no option in the configurator for laser taillights since those are only offered on the 4 Series Coupe/Convertible together with their M Performance and M siblings. BMW also sells them for the 4 Series Gran Coupe and the electric i4. The taillights have been carried over from the pre-LCI M3, as is the case with the standard 3 Series Sedan/Touring.

How long are the G80 and G81 going to stick around? This minor LCI suggests BMW intends to sell the car for at least a couple of years. We’re hearing the sedan will go out of production in early 2027 while the wagon could stick around until the second half of that year.

