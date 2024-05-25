2022 was a big year for BMW as it marked half a century of M. While celebrating 52 years of the performance division seems random, there are reasons why this video exists. Apparently, 52 is a lucky number in Chinese while 520 pronounced in Mandarin sounds similar to “I love you.” We’ll admit that’s a bit of a stretch but the video is worth watching.

We get to see the M4 Coupe and M4 Convertible blowing 52 candles somewhere on an airfield in China. Both are LCI models with adaptive matrix LED headlights and laser taillights. While the G82 plays it safe with Brooklyn Grey paint, the G83 is a bit more daring with a Velvet Orchid finish. The coupe slides through M wheels conveniently placed 520 centimeters apart. The cabrio blows the 52nd candle with the fumes coming out of the exhaust.

The video ends with both M4s parked inside a hangar next to an M2 G87 in Zandvoort Blue and an i5 M60 sedan in Fire/Vegas Red. We can also spot a pair of XMs, an X5 M Competition, and what appears to be an i4 M50.

2024 is just as busy for BMW M as 2022 was considering there are plenty of releases on the way. We’ve already seen the M4 LCI and its CS derivative, with the facelifted M3 and M3 Touring debuting soon. The new M5 premieres in the coming weeks as a sedan and will be followed before the year’s end by the wagon. Some tweaks to the M2 are also coming in 2024.

We might also see a couple of M Performance cars, besides the already launched i5 M60 Touring. We’re talking about the new M135 and M235, without the “i” at the end of their names. Before the hot compact cars break cover, the X3 M50 is expected to go official in June.

Source: BMW M / YouTube