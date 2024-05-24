The BMW Concept Skytop was unveiled tonight on the shores of Lake Como in front of a global audience. The reaction to the beautiful concept car has been overwhelmingly positive. Naturally, we are left to wonder what’s next. According to sources, the BMW Concept Skytop is being considered for production, but the final decision will be made after the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. BMW is not only gauging interest from potential buyers but also listening to feedback from the media.

V8 TwinTurbo With Over 600 Horsepower

Based on the 8 Series chassis, the Concept Skytop was partially built in Dingolfing, but with some help from an external coachbuilder. The beautiful red leather comes from the saddlery in Dingolfing while some other parts are clearly imported from the 8 Series lineup. Naturally, the all-wheel drive open-top two seater is using a V8 engine. Which one you might ask? Our sources point to the S63 4.4 liter used in the BMW M8. BMW has refrained from mentioning the power output, but 617 horsepower like in the M8 Competition would make a lot of sense.

The Price? A Rumored 500,000 Euros

Unlike last year’s BMW Z4 Touring Coupe Concept, the Skytop has a higher chance of entering production because it was built from the ground up with that goal in mind. For example, the roll bars are fully functional, the front-end is designed to meet pedestrian safety regulations, and the interior is completely production-ready.

But will BMW build a significant number of these beautiful Skytops? Not according to sources. The number thrown around is still around 50 units, just like the now canceled BMW Z4 Coupe. Of course, that low number also means a high price tag and we’re hearing around 500,000 euros.

Not Coming To The U.S.

We are also hearing that the car is not homologated for the U.S. market, similar to the $750,000 BMW 3.0 CSL. Naturally, this means that bringing a car like this into the United States could be a costly endeavor. Regardless of whether it lands on this side of the pond or not, BMW should absolutely build this beauty. Time is running out for V8 engines and especially for such a classy design. If not now, then when?

To learn more about the car, here is a video review: