The highly acclaimed BMW Concept Skytop made a grand appearance at Goodwood’s annual Festival of Speed this past weekend. Among the many visitors to its stand was Adrian Van Hooydonk, BMW Group’s Chief Designer. During his visit, Van Hooydonk spoke on camera about the Skytop, hinting at the exciting possibility of a future production run.

We’ve already learned through sources that the Skytop has a higher chance of making into production than last year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este concept – the Z4 Touring Coupe. Initially, there were two factions in Munich: one advocating for a larger production run of the Skytop, and the other prioritizing exclusivity. According to our sources, it seems the former group has prevailed.

If all goes according to plan, the BMW Skytop will enter production with a limited run of 50 units, each priced at over 500,000 euros. This price point shouldn’t be surprising, considering BMW sold the highly limited 3.0 CSL for 750,000 euros. In many ways, the Skytop is even more special, despite being built on the 8 Series chassis and sharing some interior design elements with that model.

There is a caveat though. When it goes into production, the BMW Skytop will once again exclude the U.S. market, just like the 3.0 CSL. The car is not homologated for U.S. crash tests so if you would like to buy one here on this side of the pond, it will have to be imported as a Show or Display car.

Back in May, Van Hooydonk made its first reference to the Skytop production version. Adrian talked about a certain Zagato-aligned coupe that was anticipated for production. After looking at costs to tool up production lines and figuring out how many units BMW needed to sell – several thousand, as it turns out – it simply didn’t happen. “It became sort of a little bit of a tense discussion, and we didn’t want it to be like that. So we decided not to go that way. And that’s how normal car projects go,” he says. Hypothetically, pricing would be around half a million, and delivery could occur within a year.