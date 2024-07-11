BMW made a splash during the first day of the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed with the introduction of its 7th generation M5. But it wasn’t just about the new M5. The BMW Concept Skytop was also unveiled at the iconic event. This concept car, previous revealed at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May, has garnered significant attention for its striking design and powerful performance.

Inspiration from the BMW Z8

The BMW Skytop is positioned as the spiritual successor to the iconic BMW Z8, drawing design inspiration from both the Z8 and the classic BMW 503. It features a clean, elegant design with a distinctive shark-nose front and a flowing, sculpted rear. The body showcases a taut, muscular surface, accented by precise lines that guide the eye towards the rear, complemented by unique design elements such as winglets integrated into the door shoulders replacing traditional door handles.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Skytop is its intricate paintwork, executed by the expert painters at BMW’s Dingolfing facility. The concept boasts a gradient finish that transitions from a rich reddish-brown at the roof to a subtle silver with a chrome shadow effect on the body. This sophisticated color palette not only enhances the car’s sleek, sporty appearance but also underscores BMW’s attention to details.

The engine from the BMW M8 Competition

Official performance figures for the BMW Skytop have yet to be released, but we can draw a strong parallel to the BMW M8 Competition. This high-performance vehicle, equipped with the same 617-horsepower, 4.4-liter V8 engine, achieves a blistering 0-60 mph time of just 3.0 seconds. This should give a clear indication of the kind of exhilarating acceleration you can expect from the Skytop​.

8 Series-inspired interior

The interior of the Skytop is also borrowing details from the 8 Series and M8 models. It’s even more luxurious, featuring brogue-style leather surfaces in the same rich reddish-brown tone as on the exterior, adding a sense of warmth and spaciousness. Crystal applications in the cockpit have a rainbow color scheme that seamlessly transitions from the interior to the exterior. The retractable rear window and removable targa roof parts, which can be stored in a special compartment in the luggage space, add to the car’s versatile design.

While BMW has not officially confirmed the production plans for the Skytop, there is speculation that it could go on sale in very limited numbers. The rumored 50 units would be then priced above the $500,000 mark.