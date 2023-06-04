Unveiled at the annual Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023, the BMW Concept Touring Coupe emerges as one of the most exciting one-offs BMWs of the last decade. Blending elements of a sports car and a station wagon, this unique two-seat shooting brake introduces a captivating interpretation of the classic shooting brake design. Affectionately referred to as the “clown shoe” owing to its shooting-brake body, the BMW Concept Touring Coupe drew a lot of attention on the shores of Lake Como. Of course, we were on site to capture the car with all its beauty, despite an annoying heavy rain.

An Idea Realized: Derived from the G29 Z4 Roadster

Derived from the G29 Z4 roadster, the BMW Concept Touring Coupe was actually penned years ago. Yet, it took a special occasion for BMW to actually build it. Riding the success of the highly exclusive BMW 3.0 CSL, the Touring Coupe might follow down the same path. Rumors are that BMW is preparing a very limited edition of the Shooting Brake – around 50 units – with a price tag of $250,000.

Nostalgic Homage: Design Cues from the Legendary BMW 328 Touring Coupé

As seen in the video below, the BMW Concept Touring Coupe is a nostalgic nod to the past, with proportions and design cues which pay homage to the legendary BMW 328 Touring Coupe, triumphant in the grueling Mille Miglia endurance race of 1940. Torino-based Superstile demonstrated their exceptional craftsmanship in the execution of the bodywork for the BMW Touring Coupe Concept. Leveraging the solid foundation of the BMW Z4 platform, they skillfully brought their vision to life.

Exclusive Color: Sparkling Lario Sets the Tone

Beyond its captivating aesthetics, the BMW Touring Coupe Concept presents an exclusive color option named Sparkling Lario, which holds the potential to grace upcoming BMW models. This unique hue showcases a mesmerizing blend of gray and brown tones, enriched by alluring specks of blue glass and hints of silver-bronze accents. Particularly noteworthy is the seamless integration of the grilles with the body color, with the satin outer edge putting the final touches.

The Wheels: A Touch of ALPINA-Inspired Design

The rumor around Como was that BMW considered adding some ALPINA-style elements to the car, but in the end, the BMW branding prevailed. Even then, the 20-spoke wheel design is reminiscent of ALPINA, with a subtle gold finish that perfectly complements the overall exterior color theme. They measure 21 inches at the rear and 20 inches at the front.

Ingenious Hatchback Trunk: Practicality Meets Luxury

With the BMW Z4 being exclusively available as a two-seat roadster equipped with a fabric folding roof and a conventional trunk, BMW seized the opportunity to introduce a completely fresh concept—a hatchback trunk. This ingeniously designed cargo space showcases meticulous sculpting, adorned with luxurious leather, hold-down straps, captivating backlighting, and a set of bespoke luggage meticulously crafted by the renowned Italian leather workshop, Schedoni, based in Modena. The set includes two spacious weekender bags, one smaller counterpart, and a garment bag. Notably, Schedoni is the same distinguished leather atelier trusted by Rolls-Royce to create their exquisite bags.

In the video below, we explore the BMW Concept Touring Coupe from upclose, so let’s take a look and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel!