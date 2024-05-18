We’ve already seen the new M4 CS this month, but there’s so much more to come in May from your favorite brand. BMW has announced a pair of race cars will premiere on May 29 as the M4 GT3 EVO and M4 GT4 EVO. The dynamic duo is going to break cover at the Nürburgring 24 Hours. Before that happens, BMW M Motorsport’s flagship model – the M Hybrid V8 – will be dressed up by Julie Mehretu as the #20th official Art Car on May 21.

Teased by M boss Frank van Meel, the M3 GT3 EVO made its test debut in September 2023 at Spa-Francorchamps. The track-only G82 will get the new headlights we saw on the road car when the M4 LCI debuted in late January. Some aerodynamic tweaks are also planned, along with additional changes to lower the running costs.

The engineers are also looking at how they can improve handling. In addition, efforts have been made to ensure the race car is easier to maintain throughout the season. Moreover, software revisions and further optimized tire management are on the to-do list. The M4 GT3 EVO will have its competitive debut in the 2025 season.

“Emphasis will be on expanding vehicle functionalities, enhancing component reliability, improving handling for the teams, and further enhancing drivability.”

As for the more attainable race car, the M4 GT4 EVO was initially announced in December 2023. It too should receive the sharper-looking headlights from the street-legal coupe. BMW M Motorsport hasn’t detailed the changes so far but the track machine should be ready for 2025. The inaugural season in 2023 was a huge success since it racked up over 180 podium finishes, scoring more than 70 class victories. Throughout 2024, the company will assemble and deliver an extra 50 cars.

As a refresher, the entry-level M2 CS Racing is still based on the F87. There hasn’t been any news about transitioning the model to the G87 generation.

Source: Frank van Meel / Instagram