The 20th official BMW Art Car will make its debut on May 21 at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and days later, it’ll be at a different venue. BMW has announced the M Hybrid V8 endurance racer penned by American abstract painter Julie Mehretu will attend the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. This year’s event is scheduled for May 24-26.

The electrified race car will be on the shores of Lake Como as part of the annual retro event organized by BMW Group Classic. Not only will the artist be there to show off her work, but so will M boss Frank van Meel. The M Hybrid V8 will then head to what will arguably be the most important race of its career so far, at Circuit de la Sarthe for the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans. 25 years ago, the V12 LMR won the race.

BMW’s presence at the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este won’t be limited to the artsy race car since several Z8s will be there as well. The drop-dead gorgeous roadster is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so the company wants to celebrate the milestone properly. Interestingly, there are also going to be ”two rather special world premieres: a sporty one of a kind with a maritime twist and rock ’n’ roll on two wheels.” Details are scarce but the former could be another ultra-expensive Rolls-Royce while the latter something from BMW Motorrad.

It is worth noting that the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este scheduled for May 25 is already sold out. However, you can still buy tickets for the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Public Day – Il festival, set for May 26 at Villa Erba. In addition, tickets for the Amici & Automobili – Wheels & Weisswürscht event on May 25 at Villa Erba are still available. Before the show starts, historic cars will grace the Cernobbio’s harbor late in the afternoon on May 23.

Source: BMW