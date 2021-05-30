The BMW M2 CS Racing is already becoming quite popular in one-make cup racing, in which all teams and drivers use the same car as the basis for their racing cars. One of those cup racing is the BMW M2 CS Racing Cup Italy one-make championship sponsored by BMW Italia with the support of ACI Sport as a sports promoter.

The inaugural season of the BMW M2 CS Racing Cup Italy sees the drivers compete in 6 events on the tracks of the most famous national circuits: Autodromo Nazionale di Monza; Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli; Mugello International Circuit; International Circuit Enzo and Dino Ferrari of Imola; Vallelunga Pietro Taruffi racetrack.

Depending on the series, there are two power specs of the BMW M2 CS Racing; a 365 horsepower version, along with a 450 horsepower version. It’s always funny to see touring cars with less power than the road cars on which they’re based, as racing regulations often limit power outputs to level the playing field.

The BMW M2 CS for the Italian Racing Cup also received a special livery to go along with its extremely sporty looks. The new BMW M2 CS Racing is equipped with a modified version of the S55 powerplant and an overall displacement of 2,979 cc. The maximum torque developed by the S55 modified engine tops out at 550 Nm (406 lb-ft), which is sent exclusively to rear axle wheels via the 7-speed automatic gearbox with dual clutch tweaked with specific performance software.

Here is a photo gallery of the car, courtesy of BMW Italia: