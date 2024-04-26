The 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este will occur May 24-26. Per tradition, BMW is going to attend the event on the shores of Lake Como to unveil a new car. Design boss Domagoj Dukec took to his Instagram account to hype up the mysterious model: “I can’t wait to show you what BMW will be bringing along this time.”

The social media post contains images of several concept cars that premiered over the years at Villa d’Este. Dukec decided to lead with the 2015 CSL Hommage, which might be a subtle hint that the new concept will be a performance vehicle. However, it’s just speculation on our part, so don’t take our word for it. Other slides depict the 2011 328 Hommage, the 2023 Touring Coupe, the 2016 2002 Hommage, the 2013 Pininfarina Gran Lusso Coupe, the 2008 M1 Hommage, and the 2006 Mille Miglia.

Whatever BMW has in store for enthusiasts, hopefully, it has a combustion engine. That would make sense since Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is a celebration of the past. The unknown concept will be joined by the M Hybrid V8 as the 20th official BMW Art Car. The endurance racer was designed by American abstract painter Julie Mehretu. High-performance cars are going to be there as well. BMW mentions that “M is traditionally represented by an array of new products around the Concorso locations.”

Last year’s Concept Touring Coupe at Villa d’Este had a shot of entering production but BMW ultimately pulled the plug. That’s despite the fact there had been some reports about making 50 units at around $250,000 a pop. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that this new showcar will have a better chance of being sold to customers.

At this year’s event, BMW Group Classic will mark the 25th anniversary of the Z8 by showcasing the gorgeous roadster in multiple ways. Long story short, there’s a lot to see this year but it’s the new concept that’ll likely draw a big crowd.

Source: Domagoj Dukec / Instagram