BMW has been somewhat stingy with the press and marketing photos of the new G82 M4 CS. So far, we’ve seen the tuned up M4 in just two colors: Frozen Isle of Man Green and Riviera Blue. However, the new M4 CS also comes in Brooklyn Grey Metallic and Black Sapphire Metallic. Today, we finally get a glimpse of the former. The photos were taken at the Salzburgring race track, where we had the opportunity to drive the new M4 CS.

543 Horsepower

The most exciting G82 variant apart from the M4 CSL has finally made its debut, packed with 543 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque. While the upgraded inline-six engine matches the power of the high-performance two-seater coupe, it comes with a notable distinction: unlike the rear-wheel-drive-only CSL, the new M4 CS channels its 3.0-liter engine’s power to all four wheels.

Laser Taillights Included

The 2025 BMW M4 CS also benefits from the recent M4 facelift, featuring updated headlights and taillights. It sports the sharper adaptive LED front lights and the rear laser setup, shared with other 4 Series models. Just like its super sedan counterpart, the 2025 M4 CS coupe is equipped with an extensive range of standard carbon fiber components. It trims about 77 pounds off its weight compared to the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe. The M4 CS has a curb weight of 3,902 pounds.

3.2 sec to 60 mph

With its standard xDrive, the new BMW M4 CS delivers remarkable performance, rocketing to 60 mph in an estimated 3.2 seconds. This makes it 0.4 seconds quicker than the rear-wheel-drive CSL and 0.2 seconds faster than the M4 Competition Coupe. It reaches 124 mph in just 11.1 seconds. The 50-75 mph acceleration is accomplished in 2.6 seconds in fourth gear, or 3.3 seconds in fifth gear. Its top speed is electronically capped at 188 mph. On the Nordschleife circuit, the M4 CS clocked a lap time of 7 minutes and 21.99 seconds over the full 12.9 miles.

Coolest Interior We’ve Seen

Inside, the BMW M4 CS features a distinctive 3-spoke M Alcantara steering wheel with a flat bottom and a red center stripe, along with CFRP shift paddles for an authentic racing feel. The heated M Carbon bucket seats, adorned with illuminated M4 CS badges, are upholstered in Black/Red Merino leather with unique stitching, extending this bi-color theme to the rear seats.

When it comes to pricing, BMW has set the M4 CS at $123,500, plus an additional $1,175 for destination and handling fees, totaling $124,675.