The unveil of the 2025 BMW M4 CS is scheduled for May, but ahead of the launch, U.S. dealerships are preparing the order bank. According to customers contacted by their local dealer, the new G82 BMW M4 CS will be available in four different colors: Riviera Blue, Frozen Isle of Man Green, Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey. The two individual colors – green and blue – will cost an additional $4500.

Inside, there is only one color combination and upholstery: Merino Leather Anthracite. The M4 CS will get two wheel options: Gold/Bronze and Black. The tires are labeled as performance, track and ultra track, likely the Michelin PS4S, Cup 2 and Cup 2 R. The latter is only offered in combination with black wheels. As expected, the brakes are the compound ceramic ones with red/gold calipers or red/black.

543 Horsepower

Beneath the surface, the 2025 BMW M4 CS will house an enhanced iteration of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine, unleashing an impressive 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission, this potent engine will channel power to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive system. The anticipated outcome is a rapid 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.2 seconds, positioning the M4 CS as one of the fastest cars in its category.

A weight loss is planned over the M4 Competition xDrive, but it won’t be as drastic as the CSL’s since the new M4 CS will keep the rear seats. For reference, the M3 CS shaved off about 75 pounds compared to the donor car, so expect a similar diet for its M4 equivalent. It too will be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission, much like the M4 CSL. Given that the G80 M3 CS has a starting price of $119,695, we anticipate the pricing for the M4 CS to be in a similar range.

Production Begins July 2024

The production timeline for the 2025 BMW M4 CS is set to begin in July 2024 and conclude in June 2025. This interval, spanning just under a year, will be enough to produce somewhere between 1,800 and 2,000 units (globally) of the new M4 CS. Of course, that’s also hardly a surprise considering the G80 M3 CS was produced in similar numbers