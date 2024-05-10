The 2024 South Africa Car of the Year gala event was rather fruitful for BMW. The company’s flagship car managed to grab no fewer than three titles. Aside from winning the big award, the 7 Series earned the accolade for the best luxury car. In addition, the G70 grabbed the Car of the Year Jurors’ Excellence Award.

It’s safe to say jurors appreciated the seventh generation of the fullsize premium sedan. The new 7 Series won their “admiration for its exceptional driving experience, vehicle quality and craftsmanship.” It’s the seventh time when BMW has earned the South African Car of the Year title, beating 18 other finalists. The 7er has won the big award in the past as well.

In South Africa, the 7er is offered with gasoline and diesel engines as the 740i and 740d xDrive, respectively. The traditional models are available alongside the M760e xDrive serving an M Performance plug-in hybrid. A fully electric i7 xDrive60 can be ordered as well.

The M2 was also a highlight of the evening during the event held in Johannesburg on May 8. The rear-wheel-drive sports coupe finished third overall in the standings and triumphed in the Performance category. Locally, the G87 is offered with both a six-speed manual gearbox and an eight-speed automatic. In some countries, the second-gen M2 is strictly a two-pedal affair.

In addition, the X1 compact crossover was named the best Family car. The smallest of BMW’s SUVs is offered in sDrive18i, sDrive18d, xDrive30e, and iX1 xDrive30 flavors.

The 38th edition of the South African Car of the Year was hosted by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists.

Source: BMW South Africa