As we announced last year, the G87 BMW M2 is poised to get some color updates this year. Critics have voiced concerns about the limited color options available for the new BMW M2, so this update of the color palette comes as no surprise. So far, BMW was offered in seven different colors, including two frozen hues. Ahead of the opening of the order banks, the dealer online system are showing the following colors for the Model Year 2025:

New exterior colors

Skyscraper Grey Metallic

Portimao Blue Metallic

Sao Paulo Yellow

Vegas Red Metallic

Carry over exterior colors

Alpine White

Zandvoort Blue

Black Sapphire Metallic

Brooklyn Grey Metallic

Frozen Pure Grey Metallic

Frozen Portimao Blue II Metallic

The popular Toronto Red Metallic seem to have been dropped and replaced by Vegas Red Metallic, also known as Fire Red Metallic in other markets. We also believe that additional colors will be made available in the future as the San Luis Potosi plant is ramping up its BMW Individual Program. We previously heard about Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Twilight Purple and even Grigio Telesto. Of course, none of these updates have been confirmed by BMW and they could change.

New Interior Colors

BMW dealers also report a new interior color: Black Vernasca Leather with Red Highlight. The carry over interior colors are still Black Vernasca Leather with M Color Highlight and Black Vernasca Leather with Blue Contrast stitching. Cognac Vernasca Leather with contrast stitching’ is no longer showing up in the system.

More Power Is Expected As Well

There are currently no updates on the power increase, but more details are expected soon. The most notable news for the 2024-2025 G87 M2 is a projected increase in power. Insider sources suggest that the G87 M2 will offer 480 PS, approximately 473 horsepower. There has been no confirmation of any increase in torque beyond the existing 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters). It is worth mentioning that this enhanced S58 engine setup is intended for the standard M2 model, with no plans for a Competition version in 2024.

[Source: @tag g87.bimmerpost]