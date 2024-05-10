We usually associate long-wheelbase BMWs with the Chinese market where multiple stretched cars are built. However, the 3 Series Sedan Li is also assembled in India for the local market where it’s pompously known as the 3 Series Gran Limousine. A new special edition of the elongated luxury saloon adds even more words to the car’s official name.

The new (takes a deep breath) BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is based on the 330Li. It’s built at the factory in Chennai and comes fitted with the M Sport Package. Customers can order one in this Mineral White paint alongside Carbon Black, Skyscraper Grey, and the more exciting Portimao Blue. Regardless of color, the posh 3er gets a blacked-out kidney grille and tinted headlights. At the rear, there’s a glossy black diffuser.

Open the Gran Limousine’s doors and you’ll be greeted by the illuminated sill plates and an anthracite headliner. Three-zone automatic climate control comes as standard, as does the LED ambient lighting. Since we’re dealing with an extra-long 3 Series Sedan, there’s ample legroom for rear passengers. For greater comfort, people sitting in the back have pillows on the headrests, just like on the larger and fancier BMWs.

Other goodies include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system and wireless Apple Car Play/Android Auto connectivity. To sweeten the pot, BMW India throws in wireless charging, a surround-view camera, and blind spot detection.

The M Sport Pro Edition is based on the facelifted Gran Limousine launched last year in India. Underneath the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 258 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters of torque. The four-pot’s muscle is channeled to the rear axle via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It enables a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a decent 6.2 seconds.

It’s already available to order and costs the equivalent of $75,000 at current exchange rates.

Source: BMW India