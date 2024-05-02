The 2025 BMW X5 Facelift has just received a top safety praise from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. According to the report released yesterday, the luxury SUV performed as anticipated in crash tests, including the small and moderate overlap front, and side impact tests. Its standard front crash prevention system received the highest rating of “good,” as did the usability of the LATCH system for child seats.

However, the headlights only achieved an “acceptable” rating due to the glare produced by the low beams of its LED projector-type headlights, despite having high-beam assistance. The high beams also provided only fair visibility when driving straight and on sharp left curves. The report said the following:

Low beams – On the straightaway, visibility was good on both sides of the road. On curves, visibility was good in all 4 tests. The low beams created some glare.

High beams – On the straightaway, visibility was good on the right side of the road and fair on the left side. On curves, visibility was good on the gradual left and both right curves and fair on the sharp left curve. High-beam assist compensates for some limitations of this vehicle’s low beams on the gradual left curve and on the gradual right curve.

BMW has another model which received the Top Safety Pick+ in 2024 and that’s the BMW X3 G01. IIHS says that “to earn the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award this year, an acceptable or good rating in the updated moderate overlap front test is required, while a good rating in the original moderate overlap front test remains sufficient for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK.” In February, IIHS also announced that they are challenging manufacturers to offer better protection for back seat passengers and improve their pedestrian crash avoidance systems. Last year’s biggest change was the replacement of the original side crash test with an updated version that uses a heavier barrier traveling at a higher speed.

[Source: IIHS]