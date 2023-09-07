The 2023 BMW X3, the midsize luxury SUV, has been honored with the prestigious TOP SAFETY PICK+ award by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). In order to qualify for the coveted TOP SAFETY PICK+ distinction in the year 2023, a vehicle is required to achieve excellent ratings in a series of critical assessments. These include the driver-side small overlap front test, passenger-side small overlap front test, original moderate overlap front test, and the updated side test.

Furthermore, the vehicle must feature headlights that are rated as either acceptable or good, which must be standard equipment across all trim levels. Additionally, the X3 is equipped with a front crash prevention system that has earned advanced or superior ratings in both daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, further contributing to its achievement of the TOP SAFETY PICK+ status. In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, the criteria are somewhat less stringent. A vehicle is required to attain an acceptable rating in the updated side test, and it must exhibit advanced or superior performance in the daytime pedestrian test.

The BMW X3 goes above and beyond these requirements, meeting all the prerequisites for the “plus” distinction. It comes equipped with a standard front crash prevention system that has received superior ratings in both daytime and nighttime evaluations, as well as boasting good-rated headlights available across all trim levels.

Refreshed for the 2022 model year, the BMW X3 remains one of the best options in the small SUV segment. Generous amenities, solid towing capacity, and remarkable performance have made it a bit of a fan favorite throughout the years. The 2023 BMW X3 carries the torch well. While this third generation of the X3 debuted way back in 2018, it doesn’t feel dated inside or out. Just remember: the 2025 X3 will likely be an all-new vehicle – so if you want a G01, you’d better hurry.

The 2023 BMW X3 starts at $46,900, undercutting many competitors and offering pretty significant value in the segment. The X3 M40i starts at $61,900 but adds xDrive all-wheel drive, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, a moonroof, and that lovely six-cylinder engine. It’s worth every penny unless you really – and I mean really – don’t care about acceleration. Go light with options, and every version of the 2023 BMW X3 holds its value whilst cross-shopping the competition.