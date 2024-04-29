Although there are changes on the horizon for the BMW iX – due for a facelift in 2025 – the 2025 model year brings little new to the first-ever electrified BMW SUV. Some new technology brought the BMW iX in line with the newest BMW EVs last year. So, there wasn’t a whole lot to improve on. There are some small changes, though, the biggest of which is the return of Integral Active Steering to the iX xDrive50 – highly recommended if you’re looking for the best handling and feel. The 2025 BMW iX is mostly more of the same – and that’s a good thing.

2025 BMW iX Electric Motor and Performance

The performance capabilities of the BMW iX are not dulled in the newest version. The standard offer (in the US) is the iX xDrive50, featuring dual motors that make 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque and xDrive all-wheel drive. Stepping up to the iX M60 gets you 610 horsepower and 749 pound-feet of torque, and standard rear-wheel steering via Integral Active Steering.

It’s tough to recommend parting with $30K for 100 horsepower. Last year, the M60 was a little better value proposition when Integral Active Steering wasn’t available on the lower trim. Now that it is, I’d spring the $1,150 for the package and call it a day. The extra power drops the zero-to-60 mph time to 3.6 seconds in the M60, compared to 4.4 in the xDrive50. Drive both before deciding.

2025 BMW iX Charging and Range

Despite the difference in performance, all 2025 BMW iX SUVs use the same 111.5 kWh (105 kWh usable) high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack. According to BMW, DC Charging can add 100 miles of range in 11-12 minutes, assuming you can find a station that will charge at the vehicle’s maximum rate. AC charging occurs at up to 11 kW, and the vehicle can handle DC charging up to 195 kW. Level 2 Wallboxes will take between 4 and 4.5 hours to replenish the same amount of power.

The EPA estimates for the vehicle’s range remain the same. The iX xDrive50 should achieve between 305 and 311 miles on a full charge. High-powered M60 models trade performance for longevity, and the EPA says they’ll make it around 296 miles on a full charge.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2025 BMW iX offers an interior unchanged from its predecessors. That means a rich, wealthy-feeling space that comes in SensaTec, leather, or microfiber/wool upholstery. For $500, our pick is still the Stonegrey Microfiber and Wool, which seems to still be exclusive to the iX. Leather will command $3,500. The trick eclipsing Sky Lounge roof is still impressive even a few years later, and you get heated seats and a heated steering wheel standard, too.

We’d recommend at least springing for the $2,200 Convenience Package, which adds many technology features and a Harman Kardon surround sound system. One of the additions for 2025 is the Interior Design Package, a $400 trim add-on that gets you an M Sport steering wheel (deleting the polygonal one that comes standard) and M Dark Silver interior trim. It’s even combinable with the Luxury Package ($1,150) that gets you glass/wood controls.

The 2025 BMW iX offers the same 77.9 cubic feet of storage space. It beats out the Mercedes EQE SUV, Genesis GV60, and Cadillac LYRIQ. It also dwarfs the upcoming Porsche Macan EV, which Porsche says will offer 47 cubic feet of cargo space. Even the larger Cayenne offers only 60.3 cubic feet of cargo space.

2025 BMW iX Technology and Connectivity

The 2025 BMW iX has the same curved display it debuted with. iDrive 8.5 was added last year, so there’s little to report. You get the most out of the $3,700 Premium Package, which adds massaging seats (which are available as a standalone option), an interior camera, a head-up display with Augmented Reality Navigation, and Parking Assistance Plus. Sans the Parking Package, that all comes standard on the iX M60.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Standard, the 2025 BMW iX comes with Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Speed Limit Info. Both trim levels offer a Driving Assistance Professional Package, which includes Active Driving Assistant Pro, Traffic Jam Assistant, Active Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance, and Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go. Highway Assistant is included in that package, too, and now comes with the ability to change lanes just by glancing in a side-view mirror.

2025 BMW iX Pricing

The 2025 BMW iX starts at $87,250. Incredibly, the model barely moves from its base MSRP of $87,100 for last year’s model. In fact, the BMW iX M60 starts at $111,500 – identical to last year. If you get heavy-handed on the options sheet, the iX M60 could be twisted into some sort of value proposition, but unless you really want the extra power and aren’t concerned much with the payment, we’d stick to the xDrive50. The iX is more expensive than many of its contemporaries. Still, it also offers significantly more performance than, say, the Audi Q8 e-tron and better styling than the Mercedes-Benz EQE.

2025 BMW iX FAQ