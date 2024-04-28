There are a lot of interesting cars to see this weekend in Stuttgart at the Retro Classics show. BMW’s second generation of the M5 is there to flaunt an Individual paint job we’ve rarely seen. It’s called Lila Metallic and suits the sports sedan perfectly, provided you’re into more daring colors. Images shared by BMW Group Classic on Instagram show the car looking as good as it did back when it was new many moons ago.

A veritable time capsule, this M5 E34 arrived at the Retro Classics event thanks to a member of the BMW Club 5er E34 IG e.V. This special color is not completely gone from the Individual catalog considering there are several violet shades currently available. We’re talking about Daytona Violet, Turmaline Violet, and the lesser-known Venetian Violet Pearl. In addition, there are a few purple paints similar to Lila Metallic, like Twilight Purple, Belladonna Purple, and Purple Silk.

Back in the day, the second-gen M5 was also sold in Daytona Violet. However, many would argue the sedan wasn’t the most special of the E34 lineage. The rare M5 Touring holds that role, with only 891 vehicles built. There was an even more exclusive M5 E34 since BMW also made a convertible. Sadly, it didn’t go into series production.

Bringing this classic M5 at the 2024 Retro Classics makes sense since it whets enthusiasts’ appetite for sports sedans ahead of the G90’s reveal. It’ll go official in the coming months – if not weeks – and will be joined before the end of the year by the G99 Touring. Meanwhile, the show in Stuttgart also features a pair of totally different cars – the V12 LMR and the new M Hybrid V8. The latter will race at Le Mans this June, some 25 years after the former won the grueling 24-hour race.

Source: BMW Group Classic / Instagram, DrGumoLunatic / YouTube