In 2023, BMW announced that its electric vehicles would gain access to Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network. Over a year later, however, there are still no official adapters available for the current electric fleet, nor integrated NACS ports in new models. That said, it seems progress is being made. BMW engineers were recently spotted testing the NACS port in a Vegas Red BMW i5 in Utah. The test vehicle, equipped with engineering equipment, was seen at a CCS and CHAdeMO charger, sporting a built-in NACS port. According to a Redditor who witnessed the testing, the engineers confirmed they were using an adapter to bridge CCS with the NACS port.

While it’s unlikely that current BMW EVs like the i4, i5, i7, and iX will be retrofitted with NACS ports, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of future models, or even facelifted versions, incorporating the highly anticipated feature. In fact, BMW is already developing an i7 facelift expected next year, with an i5 LCI following soon after so it remains to be seen if this conversion to NACS will take place. Additionally, sources suggest the next-generation Neue Klasse EVs—starting with the iX3 and i3—will come equipped with NACS ports as standard.

For those wondering why retrofitting existing EVs with NACS ports is so complex, there’s more to it than simply upgrading the socket. NACS uses shared DC and AC pins, requiring additional electronics within the vehicle to directly connect the battery to the DC charger. In contrast, CCS employs separate DC pins, simplifying the connection process. This fundamental difference adds significant technical challenges when adapting older models.

What About the Existing Fleet?

A few months ago, we reached out to BMW of North America regarding the rollout of NACS adapters. Initially slated for early 2025, the timeline has been pushed back. BMW, along with MINI and Rolls-Royce, has delayed the integration to ensure a smooth transition without compromising the user experience. The automaker aims to avoid frustrations tied to incomplete hardware or software, opting to refine the solution before release.

A key element of this plan is a BMW-certified adapter that will allow EVs currently equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) to connect to NACS. According to a BMW spokesperson, the adapter is now scheduled for release later in 2025, with plans to include it with new EVs as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, BMW advises its customers to continue using CCS1 and J1772-equipped charging stations, which remain widely compatible with BMW’s EVs. This ensures drivers have reliable charging options while awaiting the long-anticipated Supercharger compatibility.

[Photo provided by user Redditq_]