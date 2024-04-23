We’re less than 24 hours away from a double world premiere at the Auto China 2024 in Beijing. The BMW Group will be unveiling the production-ready MINI Aceman as well as the i4 facelift. Chances are we’ll also see the 4 Series Gran Coupe LCI to go along with its electric counterpart. In addition, Rolls-Royce is bringing three bespoke cars designed by its local studio in Shanghai.

Why host these important debuts at Auto China instead of Europe or North America? Because China is the BMW Group’s largest market. Last year, it sold 826,300 cars in the country. The Aceman is going to be built in China by Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture between the automotive conglomerate and Great Wall Motor. The subcompact electric crossover will be assembled alongside the three-door Cooper EV hatch at the Zhangjiagang factory in Jiangsu Province.

The 2025 i4 will bring its subtle facelift to Auto China, a look inherited from the recently launched 4 Series Coupe/Convertible LCI. Expect redesigned matrix LED headlights, laser taillights, an updated kidney grille, and fresh wheel and color choices. Inside, iDrive 8.5 is likely to be on board, along with a flat-bottomed steering wheel and revised central air vents.

We’re expecting these tweaks for the conventionally powered 4 Series Gran Coupe as well. Chances are BMW will also unveil the revised M440i serving as the range-topping gasoline model with M Performance branding. Overall, don’t hold your breath for something truly new since just about all tweaks will come from the two-door models. That’s not necessarily a bad thing since some of the recent LCIs have been controversial. The mid-cycle update for the 4 Series Gran Coupe / i4 will play it safe.

Although Auto China starts on April 25 with the first press day, the livestream is happening a day before during the BMW Group Night event. It’s scheduled to start on April 24 at 2 PM CEST / 12 PM GMT. For our North American audience, that’s 8 AM ET / 5 AM PT. [Source: BMW Group / YouTube]