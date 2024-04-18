It’s been less than two years since ALPINA unveiled the revised B3, but another update is already on the way. Spy shots taken on a rainy day show the sports sedan with camouflaged bumpers concealing what will be discreet styling revisions. BMW’s in-house tuner/automaker caters to a specific clientele who prefers subtle styling. That’s why this upcoming tweak will fly under the radar to the untrained eye.

Why release a new B3 when the current one has been around for only a couple of years? It’s likely because BMW is giving the 3 Series another nip and tuck as well. The G20 will get a second refresh with cars produced from July. That’s when the revised M3 is also expected to hit the assembly line. It seems the Bavarian marque wants to have the G20, G80, and the ALPINA B3 released around the same time, which makes sense.

We are not necessarily expecting a power bump over the current car. The previous update already unlocked 33 hp and 30 Nm (22 lb-ft) from the “S58” engine. The same inline-six powering the M3 is rated at 488 hp and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) in the ALPINA B3. Although it’s 15 down on horsepower compared to the M3 Competition, it has an additional 80 Nm (59 lb-ft).

It’s worth noting the M3 with xDrive is likely to get an extra 20 hp with the upcoming 2025 model year. We’re making this assumption based on the fact the all-wheel-drive M4 now has 523 hp.

ALPINA and BMW officials have suggested the B3 will not live to see another generation. The Buchloe-badged marque is being pushed upmarket at the expense of its entry-level cars. The focus will be on the XB7 and the return of the B7 to narrow the gap until Rolls-Royce. Before the B3 potentially goes away, perhaps there will be a hotter B3 GT in the same vein as the larger B5 GT.

Some of you will remember what former BMW Vice President, Head of Series Luxury Class, Christian Tschurtschenthaler, said back in 2022: “Does it make sense that someone spends that €250,000 or €300,000 money on an ALPINA then sees a B3 come alongside at a traffic light?”

With that in mind, it looks as though the B3’s days are numbered. We can probably say the same for the D3, XD3, XD4, and the B4. However, nothing will change before the pre-existing BMW-ALPINA deal runs its course at the end of 2025. Lineup modifications are not happening until 2026 at the earliest. A new logo might be planned as well, judging by this trademark.

Source: joelre98 / Instagram