The 2024 Beijing Motor Show, starting next week, will feature the premiere of two BMW models. Along with the MINI Aceman, BMW will unveil the facelifted 2025 BMW i4 Gran Coupe. Additionally, the updated BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be introduced soon, but it’s unclear whether it will happen in parallel to the i4.

The 4 Series Coupe and Convertible have already made their debut, showcasing a wide array of visual enhancements. Similar updates are anticipated for the 2025 BMW i4. The Coupe boasts a grille surrounded by matte chrome and redesigned headlights with a distinctive new lighting signature, incorporating fresh graphics and a mesh structure for the air intakes, regardless of the M Sport package option.

The higher-end versions of the 4 Series Coupe are equipped with adaptive LED matrix headlights featuring blue inner accents, which replace the laser lights of previous models. These advanced headlights are available with the Shadowline package, which offers heavily tinted clusters. Vehicles equipped with these headlights also feature laser taillights similar to those on the M4 CSL.

Inside the cabin, the main update expected is the inclusion of the latest curved display powered by iDrive 8.5. A new flat-bottom steering wheel is likely to be introduced. However, no significant design changes are anticipated in the cabin, except for some trim and upholstery updates.

No modifications to the power output or electric range of the i4 are expected this year. However, rumors suggest possible upgrades in these areas by 2025. Production of this year’s model is scheduled to begin in July, with deliveries following shortly thereafter.