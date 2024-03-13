Ahead of its unveil next month, the new MINI Aceman has been leaked. The images come courtesy of Chinese authorities who published them on their Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website. This isn’t the first instance where the MIIT has imposed its regulations on a manufacturer, mandating that images of a car be submitted prior to its sale in China. At a first glance, the MINI Aceman is a “mini” Countryman, pun intended.

A “mini” MINI Countryman

The front-end features the same octagonal grille with a similar light design like the Countryman. There were two models leaked – a base and Aceman S – but not the John Cooper Works version which will be unveiled later this year. The second leaked Aceman shows a headlight design with a light bar running in the middle of the glass housing. The lower front fascia is different though from the Countryman SE featuring a less aggressive spoiler.

Dimension MINI Aceman MINI Aceman S Length 4076 mm 4094 mm Width 1754 mm 1754 mm Height 1515 mm 1515 mm Wheelbase 2606 mm 2606 mm

The rear lights of the vehicle showcase a distinctive layout, incorporating an unconventional arrangement of lights. Additionally, the design of the rear bumper distinguishes itself from that of the Countryman SE. From the side, the vehicle maintains dimensions that echo those of the previous Countryman, featuring a sleek roofline and a design that aligns with the classic MINI aesthetic. However, the bold and sturdy design characteristic of the Countryman will remain unique to that model. It appears that the introduction of the new MINI Aceman is intended to serve as a successor to the Clubman in the product range.

Dimensionally, the two MINI Aceman and Aceman S are the same, measuring 1754 mm in width, 1515 mm in height, and having a wheelbase of 2606 mm. Interestingly, there are two different lengths recorded – 4076 mm and 4094 mm – for both vehicles, attributable solely to variations in the front and rear overhangs. Additionally, the Aceman S is distinguished by the inclusion of a silver skid plate and complementary accents, alongside the presence of an ‘S’ badge, further setting it apart.

Lots of Color and Wheel Choices

The Chinese website also reveals a series of colors for the Aceman, including Nanuq White, Legend Grey, Blazing Blue, Smokey Green and Melting Silver III. The roof will also be offered in different colors. Additionally, there are no less than seven wheel choices. They come in 17, 18 and 19-inch sizes. There are no photos of the interior design but we expect a similar layout and technology as in the Countryman. Of course, the trim and upholstery options will be similar as well.

Specs MINI Aceman MINI Aceman S Power 135 kW (181 hp) 160 kW (214 hp) Torque 214 lb-ft 243 lb-ft Range 300 km 400 km Battery Pack 40 kWh 54.2 kWh

The J05 MINI Aceman is equipped with a single 135 kW (181 hp) electric motor and a 40 kWh battery pack, expected to deliver a range of approximately 300 km, and can reach a maximum speed of 160 km/h. On the other hand, the Mini Aceman S boasts a quicker maximum speed of 170 km/h, attributed to its more robust 160 kW (214 hp) motor. Its range is increased to about 400 km, thanks to a larger 54.2 kWh battery pack. Both models feature ternary lithium (NCM) batteries are supplied by Svolt, a subsidiary of Great Wall. There is no MINI Aceman ALL4 all-wheel drive.

MINI has confirmed the Aceman will break cover on April 24, with sales to commence later this year. There are no plans to import the electric crossover to the United States from China. However, there is a chance it might land in North America in 2026 once production of the EV starts in Oxford.

[Source: CarNewsChina]