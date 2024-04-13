BMW is months away from giving the M3 a Life Cycle Impulse, but it’s not about to neglect the current iteration of the sports sedan. A special G80 in non-Competition flavor was filmed at the Welt in Munich wearing a striking paint job. Picked from the vast Individual catalog, this matte color goes by the name of Frozen Orange Metallic. It’s a hue you might remember from the i8 but we’ve seen it on other cars since.

The high-performance saloon from M is shown here with the optional carbon fiber package and black forged wheels (826 M). You won’t be seeing those headlights for much longer because the LCI will bring a new setup without the laser tech. BMW is gradually switching to an adaptive matrix LED setup and the M3 will follow suit shortly. The M4 recently got the new lights for the 2025MY.

The eye-catching color (codenamed P7Z) is combined with numerous black accents that are part of the Shadowline upgrade. In addition, BMW chose to build this rear-wheel-drive M3 with a dark finish for the brake calipers. This “base” version has the essential six-speed manual gearbox that enthusiasts will appreciate. The cabin is less daring since it’s finished in black Merino leather.

Chances are the 2025 M3 LCI will get a power boost, but only for the Competition xDrive variant. As seen on the all-paw 2025 M4, the twin-turbo inline-six is about to gain an extra 20 horsepower. That’ll bring the grand total to 523 hp from the 3.0-liter “S58” unit. It won’t be the most potent M3 ever since last year’s CS had 543 hp.

Logic tells us BMW will also give the facelifted M3 the flat-bottomed steering wheel we saw on the M4. It remains to be seen whether the coupe/convertible’s updated central air vents with contour lighting are coming to the four-door model.

We’re hearing the 2025 M3 goes into production in July, so the official debut can’t be far away.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube