South Africa is the latest stop during the new BMW X2’s global rollout. To celebrate the crossover-coupe’s local launch, the luxury automaker decided to organize a photo shoot of the M Performance model. It went a step further as the featured car also has an Individual paint – Frozen Portimao Blue. This M35i also rides on the largest wheels available, a stately 21-inch set.

If you’re thinking the second-generation X2 seems unusually large, there’s a good reason for the growth spurt. It’s now significantly bigger than its predecessor because there will come a time in the not-too-distant future when it’ll indirectly replace the X4. According to our sources, BMW won’t do another X4, at least not with combustion engines. There might be a fully electric iX4 but the days are numbered for the gasoline and diesel versions.

How big is it anyway? The 2024 BMW X2 M35i is 4567 mm long, 1845 mm wide, and 1575 mm tall. It comes with a wheelbase of 2692 mm and tips the scales at 1,695 kilograms. These technical specifications are valid for the European-spec model but should be largely the same elsewhere. Aside from being substantially larger, the X2 (“U10”) also looks totally different inside and out. It’s now more along the lines of a mini-X6.

There are extra changes for the M Performance version since unlike its predecessor, the new performance version adopts the M-specific side mirror caps. In addition, the aggressive kidney grille with horizontal slats now hosts an M logo. At the rear, the quad exhaust tips weren’t there on the old X2 M35i. These traits were reserved for the true M models until a few years ago.

The new X2 M35i for South Africa gets the full 312 horsepower from the B48 engine. Over in Europe, BMW detunes the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline unit to 296 hp to meet tougher emissions regulations. Torque stays the same across the globe, at 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). A full-fat X2 M is not planned as the company has pledged against doing true M versions of front-wheel-drive-based models.

Source: BMW South Africa