BMW X2 M35i joins Pure models line-up in Australia

The guys from BMW Australia might be on to something with their Pure models. After initially unveiling Pure models solely for the M3 and M4 the people in the Land Down Under realized they might be selling more cars by applying this recipe to a wider range. Therefore, they started configuring cars with less optional features on so that they could sell them at a lower price. The latest to join the bandwagon is the BMW X2 M35i.

As you may already know, prices for luxury cars in Australia are pretty high. At the same time, most cars come already equipped with a lot of features. However, some people prefer to save some money, if possible, and go for something cheaper as they don’t need all the tech a BMW can offer. That’s what the BMW X2 M35i Pure model is bringing to the table.

The Pure X2 M35i starts at AUD64,400 which would save you AUD5,000 compared to the regular price. In exchange you lose equipment worth some AUD6,000. That means you don’t get Dakota leather seats, no power seats or heating up front, no lumbar adjustment, comfort access or the Harman Kardon sound system.

What you’re left with is a car featuring 20″ wheels, M Sport seats, M Sport brakes, the M Sport LSD diff up front, HUD and an automatic tailgate.

If that sounds like a car you could live with and you want that 2-liter 4-cylinder magnificent engine under the hood then the X2 M35i Pure might just be the car for you. Its performance is definitely not something to overlook as it will do 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in under 5 seconds.

It will also keep you glued to the back of your seat the whole time. If that seems like something you might wanna do, check out the Pure model before making up your mind.