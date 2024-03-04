First launched in 2003, the BMW X3 is gearing up for a new generation this year. According to sources, the G45 BMW X3 will be unveiled in June and will be offered in two variants for the U.S. market. The G45 BMW X3 M50 will be the top model globally, while the X3 xDrive30 will be the entry-level variant in America. BMW plans to offer other variants in Europe, like an X3 xDrive20d, X3 xDrive20 and X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid. You notice the absence of a plug-in hybrid X3 for the U.S. market which is surprising considering the popularity of hybrids on this side of the pond. It’s likely that BMW sees the NCAR iX3 the perfect electrified crossover for the U.S. market.

An Evolutionary Design

Speaking of architectures, the G45 BMW X3 is built on the flexible CLAR architecture and compared to the iX3, its design is more evolutionary in styling. The exterior design, even though it will be more of an evolution of the current one, will give the 2025 BMW X3 a fresh look with new headlights and a revised kidney grille. The new headlights will closely mirror the design seen in the latest BMW 5 Series, X1, and X2 models. In the rear, we expect to see double LEDs forming an L-shape inside a sleek glass housing. The kidney grille size won’t change much, if any at all, but it will be offered with the IconicGlow frame.

In contrast with all future models, the interior is less Neue Klasse and more CLAR. But of course, that could change in a few years with a major interior update. For now, we expect to see a large curved display powered by iDrive 9. The infotainment system uses the Android Automotive OS. The traditional gear shift knob will be replaced by a toggle switch. Fortunately, the iDrive knob dial remains. The trend of flat-bottom steering wheels will continue with the new G45 BMW X3 as well.

The BMW X3 M50 is the biggest news when it comes to model names. Replacing the popular and fun to drive X3 M40i, the X3 M50 will continue to use the B58 3.0 liter six-cylinder with a total power output of 392 horsepower compared to 382 hp in the model it replaces. The power will be sent to all four wheels via the tried-and-proven ZF eight-speed automatic. Production of the G45 BMW X3 will begin at the Spartanburg Plant in fall 2024, but for the first time, the Roslyn Plant in South Africa will also globally produce the G45 X3.