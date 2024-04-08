With official confirmation that the M5 Touring is coming to the US – even though we’ve been saying it for literally years – it made us think about how surprisingly tight the competition really is in the superwagon segment. Specifically, the luxury superwagon segment. While US buyers might only have a few choices here, our friends worldwide enjoy a stable to choose from. It should be noted that this list isn’t truly exhaustive, either. Depending on its pricing, the M5 Touring potentially faces competition from more expensive SUVs. Things like the Lamborghini Urus and even more pedestrian high-performers like the Porsche Cayenne Turbo could encroach on sales if the price is too high. Anyway, here’s a look at the cars that are gonna give the BMW M5 Touring a real run for its money/

Audi RS6 Avant

Perhaps the most readily identifiable threat to the M5 Touring’s success is the Audi RS6 Avant. The wagon is sold in North America and abroad and – like the M5 Touring – offers twin-turbo V8 power and athletic looks that set it apart from the rest of the lineup. Pricing should be the same, too. 621 horsepower allows the fleet-footed longroof to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a claimed 3.3 seconds. The hybrid component of the M5 should allow it to provide a bit better gas mileage than the RS6 – if that’s what you care about.

Mercedes-Benz AMG E-Class Estate

While we only really have confirmation of an E53 AMG wagon right now, logic dictates that the full E63 model isn’t far behind it. The new E63 is probably using the same inline-six + battery setup as the E53, which will likely not win over the hearts and minds of customers looking at a more exciting, V8-powered M5. However, there are rumors that a V8-powered AMG wagon could be on the way. That would be something that steals away some M5 Touring sales.

Since both are hybrid V8 wagons that will likely become instant collectibles, pricing will really matter for the new M5 Touring if it plans to combat a V8 E-Class. If Benz really does bring back the V8, the costs associated with it will likely be passed on to the consumer. That will certainly drive prices up – closer to where many think the M5 Touring will start ($140,000ish). But we’ll have to wait and see.

Porsche Taycan Cross/Sport Turismo

It’s all-electric and will be considerably more expensive than the M5 Touring, but it’s still a competitor. The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo rockets from zero to 60 mph in around 2.4 seconds thanks to 764 horsepower on tap and all-wheel drive. So, it’s logical that the same well-heeled speed junkies that the M5 Touring attracts could be enticed by the Porsche. The sportier-looking Sport Turismo model is equally aspirational and will also likely be hard to ignore for prospective M5 Touring shoppers – if they can work with an EV.

Turbo and Turbo S models start at €181,800, so as long as the M5 Touring stays competitive with the RS6 pricing, there probably won’t be a ton of competition from the Taycan models. The US, in particular, will not see much cross-shopping between the Taycan Turismos and the M5 Touring since the Sport Turismo is only available in one trim (GTS)

BMW M3 Touring / ALPINA B3 Touring

There is even competition with the M5 Touring from inside the brand itself. While the ALPINA B5 is apparently out to pasture, the M3 Touring and B3 Touring are still in play. The M3 Touring starts at around €85,000, and the ALPINA B3 Touring starts at €91,700. While both will be a cut below what we expect to see from the M5 Touring in terms of performance and luxury, they’re also venerated icons in their own right.

While M5 buyers are typically acutely aware of the vehicle they’re buying and often boast a legacy specifically of M5 ownership, there are many more absurd things in the world than enthusiasts cross-shopping a 5 Series with a 3 Series. Wait lists and dealer markups could sway shoppers one way or the other when shopping for an M5 Touring.

Used Cars: Panamera Sport Turismo, Other AMGs…Ferrari?

There’s, of course, a smattering of used vehicles on the market that could catch a would-be M5 Touring shopper’s eye. The new Porsche Panamera is no longer available in Sport Turismo guise, but pre-owned examples sure are. The AMG GT 63 S four-door could compete, sporting similar performance and retaining the desirable V8 engine. However, it is technically a hatchback and not a wagon. Want to go really unconventional? You can find a Ferrari GTC4Lusso on Autotrader for ~$160K. The older FF models are priced even closer to where we expect to see the M5 Touring start, $140,000 and below.

The reality is that most shoppers probably won’t be easily swayed from their M5 Touring. It’s a niche model that enthusiasts have clamored after for years. Particularly in the US, where we have never officially received a touring M Series. While there are many rivals, the first M5 Touring will have a captive core audience – despite a surprisingly hot market segment.