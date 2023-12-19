From Slovakia comes a stunning 2024 BMW X6 M60i painted in the Isle of Man Green. If the color name rings a bell, it’s probably because you’ve seen it before on the new BMW M3. In 2020, BMW unveiled the G80 M3 and the positioning color (marketing speak for the promo paint) was Isle of Man Green. Since, the special hue of green was also made available on other BMW cars, including on the first-ever X6 M60i.

An M Engine Under The Hood

The top of the line coupe crossover sits slightly below the X6 M, replacing the outgoing X6 M50i. Not only it gets a slight design refresh, but it also comes with an M engine. The S68 is a 4.4 liter TwinTurbo V8, yet it doesn’t have more power than the N63 engine it replaced. The power is still rated at 523 hp and 553 lb-ft, but the added 48-Volt mild-hybrid system offers a temporary 12 hp and 147 lb-ft.

Isle Man of Green Shines On This Design

Design wise, the BMW X6 M60i received sleeker headlights adorned with arrow-shaped daytime running lights and an upgraded kidney grille that proudly showcases the iconic M logo. Taking a cue from recent M Performance models, the X6 M60i also showcases sportier-looking side mirrors, a design element previously exclusive to true M models until 2022. Adding to its already quirky presence, the X6 M60i now boasts a sleek glossy black spoiler on the tailgate, enhancing the imposing look of its rear. This effect is further accentuated by the quad exhaust tips. Also, the Isle of Man Green color works beautifully on the shape of the X6. The hue changes emphasizes the aggressive lines of the SAC, especially with the shadows adorning the sides of the car.

Toggle Shifter Inside, Curved Display Also

Inside, the X6 sees even more noteworthy updates, with the iDrive 8.0 or 8.5 taking center stage on the dashboard. The side-by-side screen configuration comprises a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. Notably, the latter has been expanded compared to its predecessor by reducing the size of the central air vents to accommodate a larger display. It’s worth mentioning that all 2024 X6 variants, except for the fully-fledged M model, now come equipped with a toggle shifter.

The 2024 BMW X6 M60i xDrive starts at $93,600 and it went on sale in April 2023. It will stay in production until 2028 when the next generation G66 X6 will arrive. The new CLAR-based coupe crossover will continue to be manufactured in Spartanburg, South Carolina. But this time around, a BMW iX6 all-electric Sport Activity Coupe is planned. [Photos: BMW Slovakia]