MINI unveiled the new gasoline-fueled Cooper hatchback in early February but it’s only now the “F66” is making its debut in the United States. While Europeans also have a three-cylinder Cooper C version to choose from, Americans get the more potent Cooper S as the base model. It has the bigger four-cylinder engine dialed to 201 hp and 221 lb-ft to match the equivalent model sold on the Old Continent.

Since MINI has made it clear the manual gearbox is going away, the 2025 Cooper S is available strictly with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. BMW’s 2.0-liter B48 engine helps the not-quite-hot hatch reach 60 mph in 6.3 seconds and top out at 130 mph. Should you want greater power and performance, you’ll have to wait for a John Cooper Works destined to arrive later in the life cycle.

MSRP $32,200

Math starts at $32,200 before the $995 destination and handling fees. That makes it a substantial $3,100 more expensive than the 2024 Cooper S it replaces. You can add a bunch of options that vary from a heated steering wheel and a tire pressure monitoring system to a head-up display and auto-dimming mirrors. MINI will also charge you extra for remote engine start, heated and powered front seats, Comfort Access keyless entry, roof rails, interior camera, and the Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Aside from individual options, the 2025 MINI Cooper S comes with $950 Comfort Package, $1,500 Comfort Package Plus, and $2,700 Iconic packages that bundle a variety of optional items. There are also Classic Style and Favoured Style appearance packages for those looking to further customize their cars. Wheels are either 17 or 18 inches and are available in multiple designs along with summer, all-season, and runflat tires.

Unique Exterior Colors

Exterior colors include the non-metallic Sunny Side Yellow and Chili Red II while the metallic paints are: Ocean Wave Green, Blazing Blue, Melting Silver III, Nanuq White, British Racing Green, and Midnight Black. Inside, there’s vegan upholstery in Beige and Nightshade Beige along with a combination of vegan and cloth upholstery in black/blue and grey/blue combinations. “Much like the dramatic presence of New York’s titanic skyscrapers on the compact island of Manhattan, the MINI Cooper S is power and poise in a small, space efficient package.” said Mike Peyton, Vice President of MINI of the Americas. “Seeing the new, MINI Cooper S having fun on the streets of New York is a testament to MINI as a small, fun-to-drive car with a big heart.”

Production for the US market has already started, and dealers will receive their first cars in May. The more practical F65 MINI Cooper 5-Door has yet to be revealed but it can’t be far behind. The “J01” electric 3-Door hatch is not coming to the US, at least not for now. That might change in 2026 when the EV will enter production in Oxford, UK. For now, it’s only made in China.

MINI boss Stefanie Wurst recently told us the “F67” convertible with combustion engines will premiere this fall. Our sources close to the company have suggested there could be an electric cabrio in 2027 as the “J03” from the Oxford plant. [Source: MINI]