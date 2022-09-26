The second-generation BMW 8 Series faced a difficult task from day one by having to fill the shoes of its legendary E31 predecessor. Many will argue the G14/G15/G16 trio hasn’t quite lived up to what hardcore fans were expecting from the long-awaited 8er revival. That’s not to say the large swoopy sedan is a disappointment, and while early reports casted doubts on the model’s future, latest intel suggests there will be a third generation after all.

In the meantime, a new video puts the spotlight on a high-end version of the Gran Coupe. The most practical of the 8 Series trio is a spicy M850i version with quite a few boxes ticked on the options list. For starters, the M Performance model is painted in Individual Frozen Pure Grey, but what really makes it stand out is the lavish interior featuring a two-tone finish.

Whoever configured the car certainly had good tastes as the 8 Series Gran Coupe gets full leather Merino treatment with Ivory White and Tartufo. Eagled-eyed viewers will notice it’s the pre-facelift model with the 10.25-inch touchscreen instead of the LCI’s slightly larger 12.3-inch display pictured above. The mid-cycle revision was introduced at the beginning of the year but without the iDrive 8.

As it’s usually the case with BMWs featuring Individual upgrades inside and out, this M850i is chock-full of extra content. From sun blinds and glass controls to soft-close doors and a panoramic sunroof, the sporty 8 Series Gran Coupe is an expensive build. It also happens to have the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and fancy door sills with “BMW Individual” lettering.

It is believed the next 8 Series GC has an internal “G77” codename and will be joined by an M8 GC allegedly known within BMW as the “G93.” If a recent report is to be believed, the cars are scheduled to enter production in the second half of 2026, which could mean the current-gen model still has a shelf life of over three years.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube