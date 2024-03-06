In a showcase of automotive heritage and innovation, BMW of North America marked its presence at this year’s Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, continuing a cherished tradition. Nestled on the East Coast, the prestigious classic car show is a magnet for automobile enthusiasts, also drawing a large crowd of BMW owners. The 2024 edition of the event saw BMW USA turn the spotlight on its high-end M vehicles, offering a glimpse into their BMW Individual program with some stunning colors.

A Parade of M Products

On the lush greenery of the putting green, visitors were treated to an a fun lineup of BMW’s latest M series models. Each vehicle, stood out with unique hues and bespoke features. The fleet included a Signal Green BMW M3 CS, exuding sportiness and unique looks; a Frozen Purple BMW M4, a perfect poster boy for the BMW M Individual program; a Speed Yellow M3 Sedan, vibrant and eye-catching; a Sepang Bronze BMW XM Label, and notably, the BMW i7 M70, the first-ever electrified 7 Series with a two-tone paint job.

Celebrating Automotive Culture at RADwood

Adding to the festivities, the BMW Car Club of America participated in RADwood at The Amelia, an homage to the ’80s and ’90s automotive lifestyle. RADwood stands as a unique blend of period-correct attire and automotive magnificence, celebrating cars, trucks, and bikes from 1980 to 1999 that encapsulate the times of the era. Classic BMWs, including E30 M3s, E34 and E39 M5s, and a plethora of E36 M3s, were proudly displayed, echoing the brand’s rich legacy. The star of the BMW showcase was the all-new BMW Z4 M40i, equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. Set to hit the market this month, the special roadster, in its striking Frozen Deep Green paint and light brown interior, was a magnet for admirers.

Historical Elegance

The Concours d’Elegance itself, a highlight of the weekend, saw an array of exquisite automobiles from various eras. Among them, a 1938 BMW 328 owned by Rick Hendrick garnered special attention. This vehicle, with its storied past including a drive in the 2002 Mille Miglia race with then President of BMW of North America, Tom Purves, together with U.S. NASCAR racing team owner Rick Hendrick.

While BMW’s presence at this year’s event was more selective, 2025 shows a lot of promise. With a slew of new products in the pipeline, including the M5 Sedan and M5 Touring, as well as the eagerly awaited Neue Klasse, fans can look forward to a great new car event.