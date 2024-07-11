The Goodwood Festival of Speed is roaring back in 2024, making a triumphant return after last year’s Saturday cancellation. BMW is set to make a significant impact with both world premieres and an impressive array of new and classic cars. Adding to the excitement, BMW Classic is showcasing a selection of their most iconic racing cars and motorcycles, highlighting the brand’s storied legacy in motorsport. Each vehicle has a rich history and has made significant contributions to motorsport.

BMW 2002 TIK: Driven by Prince Leopold of Bavaria

A 1968 BMW 2002 TIK stands out among many iconic racing cars of the past. The BMW 2002 TIK was developed in response to the burgeoning Group 5 regulations, which allowed manufacturers considerable freedom to modify their cars for better performance. Known for its impressive performance in the European Touring Car Trophy, the 2002 TIK was a game-changer in its era.

This car featured a turbocharged M14 engine capable of producing around 320 hp at its peak, though it was typically limited to about 275-280 hp for reliability. The addition of an Eberspächer exhaust turbocharger allowed the engine to maintain high performance levels with a manageable boost pressure, resulting in significant power without compromising durability.

The BMW 2002 TIK stands as an iconic vehicle in motorsport history, renowned for its pioneering role in the realm of touring cars. This model broke new ground with its advanced turbocharging technology, setting a precedent for future performance enhancements in automotive engineering. By pushing the limits of speed and power, the 2002 tiK solidified its legacy within BMW’s storied racing tradition, influencing the design and development of high-performance cars for years to come.

BMW 318i (E36) Touring Car: Driven by Johnny Cecotto

The BMW 318i E36, driven by the legendary Johnny Cecotto, holds a special place in touring car history. This car was instrumental in BMW’s success in the Super Touring Car Cup (STW), a highly competitive series that ran from 1994 to 1999. The BMW 318i (E36) made its mark in the 1994 ADAC Touring Car Cup, with Cecotto behind the wheel. Initially, the car struggled, but significant improvements in aerodynamics and braking soon turned it into a competitive machine. Cecotto’s persistence paid off, as he claimed victory in the third race of the series, ultimately securing the first title in this fiercely contested race series.

The engine was a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder S14 engine, originally from the E30 M3, modified to meet the Super Touring regulations. It made approximately 290 hp delivering amazing performance considering the car’s weight: around 975 kg (2,150 lbs). The car was equipped with advanced aerodynamics, including a front splitter and rear wing, to enhance its performance on the track. Its suspension system was tuned for optimal handling, making it agile and responsive during races.

The BMW 318i E36 remains a celebrated model in BMW’s racing history. It not only showcased the potential of production-based touring cars but also highlighted the importance of skilled drivers like Johnny Cecotto in achieving racing success.

BMW V12 LMR: Driven by Franciscus van Meel

The BMW V12 LMR is a legendary Le Mans Prototype that left an indelible mark on motorsport history. Developed through a collaboration between BMW Motorsport and Williams F1, the V12 LMR was built to succeed where its predecessor, the V12 LM, had struggled. The prototype race car earned its place in history with a victory at the 1999 Le Mans 24-hour race. With drivers like Kristensen, Lehto, and Müller, the car demonstrated exceptional endurance and speed. Despite an accident that forced one of the team’s cars to retire, the second car maintained its lead, achieving BMW’s first overall victory at Le Mans.

Following its success at Le Mans, BMW continued to compete with the V12 LMR in the ALMS. The car secured several victories, including wins at Sears Point and Charlotte. Its victory at Le Mans remains a highlight in BMW’s motorsport history, demonstrating the brand’s engineering excellence and competitive spirit. The lessons learned and technologies developed during the V12 LMR project have influenced BMW’s subsequent motorsport endeavors, including their current participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the BMW M Hybrid V8.

BMW RS 54: Ridden by Sebastian Gutsch

The BMW RS 54, introduced in 1953, was a marvel of its time. Designed for private racers, this bike featured a powerful 500 cc engine capable of producing up to 58 hp and achieving speeds over 200 kph (123 mph). With only 24 units ever produced, the RS 54 became highly sought after for its speed, reliability, and the technical support offered by BMW. Sebastian Gutsch will bring this historic bike back to life at Goodwood.

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed is once again an unforgettable event, with BMW Classic bringing these legendary vehicles back to the forefront. Each car and motorcycle, with its unique history and engineering brilliance, will captivate the audience and remind everyone of BMW’s rich heritage in motorsport.